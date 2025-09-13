Top Headlines

PM Modi Inaugurates Rs. 8,070 Crore Bairabi- Sairang Rail Line, Puts Mizoram on India’s Railway Map

Project with 45 tunnels, 142 bridges connects Aizawl to national network; three new express trains flagged off, including Rajdhani Express to Delhi.
Image of the Mizo youngsters celebrating the first ever train connectivity in Mizoram
Image of the Mizo youngsters celebrating the first ever train connectivity in Mizoram
Published on

Aizawl:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail Line, marking Mizoram’s historic entry into India’s railway map. Built at a cost of over Rs.8,700 crore, the 51.38-km line connects Sairang, just outside Aizawl, to the national railway network for the first time.

Constructed in one of the most challenging terrains of the Northeast, the project includes 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 88 minor bridges. Officials said the railway line stands as a testament to advanced engineering and the resilience of workers who overcame difficult geological conditions.

To mark the occasion, the Prime Minister also flagged off three new express trains the Sairang (Aizawl)–Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express, and Sairang–Kolkata Express. This makes Aizawl directly connected to the national capital for the first time.

“From today, Aizawl will be on India’s railway map,” PM Modi said while dedicating the project to the people. “The skills of our engineers and the spirit of our workers made this possible. Our hearts have always been directly connected, and now our cities will be too.”

Officials said the new line is expected to significantly improve trade, connectivity, and economic opportunities for Mizoram, opening a new chapter in the state’s integration with the rest of India.

Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/prime-minister-narendra-modi-begins-northeast-visit-today

Also Watch:

Mizoram
Narendra Modi
PMINDIA

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com