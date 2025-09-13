PM Modi Inaugurates Rs. 8,070 Crore Bairabi- Sairang Rail Line, Puts Mizoram on India’s Railway Map

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail Line, marking Mizoram’s historic entry into India’s railway map. Built at a cost of over Rs.8,700 crore, the 51.38-km line connects Sairang, just outside Aizawl, to the national railway network for the first time.

Constructed in one of the most challenging terrains of the Northeast, the project includes 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 88 minor bridges. Officials said the railway line stands as a testament to advanced engineering and the resilience of workers who overcame difficult geological conditions.

To mark the occasion, the Prime Minister also flagged off three new express trains the Sairang (Aizawl)–Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express, and Sairang–Kolkata Express. This makes Aizawl directly connected to the national capital for the first time.

“From today, Aizawl will be on India’s railway map,” PM Modi said while dedicating the project to the people. “The skills of our engineers and the spirit of our workers made this possible. Our hearts have always been directly connected, and now our cities will be too.”

Officials said the new line is expected to significantly improve trade, connectivity, and economic opportunities for Mizoram, opening a new chapter in the state’s integration with the rest of India.