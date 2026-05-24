Assam Growth Roadmap: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Discuss Investment, Infrastructure Push

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the roadmap for the state’s future growth and development with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi today.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the central government for its continued support to Assam over the past five years. He also highlighted the centre’s role in accelerating the state’s developmental initiatives.

The chief minister thanked Sitharaman for the ‘constant support extended to Assam’ and held discussions on the state’s development priorities for the coming years.

Sources said the discussions covered various aspects related to Assam’s economic growth, infrastructure expansion and investment potential. The state government has been actively pursuing large-scale infrastructure projects, industrial investments and welfare initiatives aimed at strengthening Assam’s economy and improving connectivity.

The meeting underscored the growing coordination between the Assamese government and the Center in implementing development programs across the state.

Over the past few years, Assam has witnessed major investments in the road, railway, healthcare, education, and energy sectors, along with efforts to improve the ease of doing business and attract private investment.

The chief minister said the discussions focused on preparing a roadmap for Assam’s growth journey in the years ahead.

The state has been positioning itself as an emerging economic hub in the Northeast, with an emphasis on infrastructure, tourism, semiconductor manufacturing, green energy projects, and connectivity.

The Chief Secretary, Dr. Ravi Kota, and the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr. KK Dwivedi, also attended the meeting.

Also read: Assam Government forms special panel for SOPD projects worth Rs 25 cr-Rs 100 crore