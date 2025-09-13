Assam GST Dept uncovers major tax evasion, recovers ₹8.2 crore

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough, officials of the Assam GST Department have uncovered a significant tax evasion case involving M/s BGS SGS SOMA Joint Venture, a company engaged in the construction of the concrete gravity dam at Gerukamukh under NHPC.

A 10-member team, led by Monuj Kumar Dowari, Superintendent of State Tax, launched the operation on September 9, 2025, combining data analytics with extensive system-based investigation to trace irregularities. The swift action resulted in an on-the-spot recovery of Rs 8.2 crore, marking one of the department's most successful enforcement drives in recent months and underscoring its strengthened focus on data-driven tax compliance.

