SIT report on Gaurav Gogoi’s ‘Pak link’ explosive: CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Special Investigation Team's (SIT's) report on the alleged Pakistani links of state Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi and his family is "very explosive", and it has exposed a cartel aimed at defaming India's development process.

"This is a very explosive report of 96 pages. We have recovered many important documents related to the sovereignty of our country. Once it is discussed in the Cabinet, we will release the SIT report for the consumption of the general public also. As well as, we will take the next step. Let me assure all of you that this is a very explosive report. It's a kind of cartel which was working to defame and demean the development processes of our country. In that entire cartel, one Pakistani citizen and the British wife of the MP have played a big role. It is completely clear now," Sarma told reporters.

The Chief Minister said the report would be placed before the state cabinet after the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, following which it will be made public. "Once the BTC elections are over, the cabinet will discuss the report and take the next step," the Chief Minister added.

On the BJP's manifesto for the BTC elections, Sarma said, "We have promised to build new infrastructure and a higher educational institution in the BTR. We will also take a series of measures to empower our mothers and sisters."

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins Northeast visit today

Also Watch: