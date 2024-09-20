Assam: Guidelines on multiple appointments in Grade III and IV posts issued

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government, faced by the problem of candidates being selected for two posts in different grades after appearing in recruitment exams, has come out with guidelines for appointment of such candidates. The state government came to learn that some of the candidates selected or recommended by the State Level Recruitment Commissions for Class III Posts and Class IV Posts were eligible for appointment in multiple posts under various establishments and offices.

An office memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel included guidelines for recommendation of candidates by the State Level Recruitment Commissions for Class III Posts and Class IV Posts. It has come to the notice of the State Government that during the recruitment process under the provisions of the Assam Direct Recruitment Commissions for Analogous Posts in Class-III and Class-IV Act, 2021, some of the candidates selected or recommended by the State Level Recruitment Commissions for Class III Posts and Class IV Posts were eligible for appointment in multiple posts under various establishments and offices. However, a recommended candidate can join only against one vacant post. Thus, some of the vacancies remained vacant, for which the requisitions were placed by the departments concerned with the commissions.

The memo says that after careful consideration of all aspects, it has been decided to adopt the following procedures for recommendation of candidates by the State Level Recruitment Commissions for Class III Posts and Class IV Posts. Hereafter, a candidate who qualifies for multiple posts of different Grade Pay under various establishments or offices shall be recommended for the post of highest Grade Pay only, for which he or she is eligible; a candidate who qualifies for multiple posts of the same Grade Pay with same requisite qualification under various establishments or offices shall be recommended on the basis of the candidate's specialised qualification required for a post; a candidate who qualifies for multiple posts of the same Grade Pay with different requisite qualifications under various establishments or offices shall be recommended on the basis of his or her higher requisite qualification with due regard to a post; and that, a candidate selected for Class III post will not be considered for Class IV posts.

The guidelines have been issued to ensure that maximum numbers of candidates are recommended for appointments and a lesser number of posts remain vacant.

