NCHAC Distributes Appointment Letters to 874 Candidates in Ceremony at District Library Auditorium

Haflong: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) ceremonially distributed appointment letters to 874 candidates across various departments in glittering function held at District Library auditorium on Thursday. This historic and significant event marks a milestone in the Council’s ongoing efforts to enhance public service delivery and foster local employment.

It may be noted that appointment letters were distributed, amongst eligible candidate belonging to different communities. Several appointees were seen proudly representing their culture by attiring in their traditional garment. Simultaneously adding to the significance of the occasion, the NCHAC also launched Dimasa Medium book for Nursery and Class I, marking a major step forward in promoting local language education as necessitated by New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, stated that it was a historic moment for the Council, as never before had such a large number of candidates been appointed at once. He said these appointments were made to help Dima Hasao achieve great feats. In order to make these appointments a sanctioned post, the council and its team had to go through several hurdles so that the employed candidate does not go through hardships in future. Also, he made certain in his speech that he will not entertain transfers; therefore none of the appointee should seek such request through themselves or through their respective EM’s and MAC except for unavoidable circumstances. Clear direction was given to the newly recruited candidate on contributing to the society through their skill, dedication, and hard work. Furthermore, new vacant post of more than 500 in number will be notified soon, he said.

Education EM Donpainon Thaosen congratulating the successful candidates said that the status of education sector in the district is not satisfactory. 65 schools in the district do not have teachers nor students. Thaosen said according to the criteria given by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teacher student ratio should be 1:25 whereas Right to Education norms requires 1:30 in the primary level of education.

Mohet Hojai Chairman NCHAC gave congratulatory message to all successful candidates and told there would be more ceremonial distribution of appointment letters after puja. He requested the appointed candidates to work whole heartedly additionally asking not so fortunate candidates to give the upcoming examination sincerely. He also said that big responsibility belies upon them to take the district forward in all fronts of development.

The ceremonial distribution of appointment letters was attended by Debolal Gorlosa CEM NCHAC, Mohet Hojai Chairman NCHAC, EM’s and MAC, TT Daulaguphu Principal Secretary (ACS) NCHAC and other officials.

