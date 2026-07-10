Assam has 17.29 lakh registered MSMEs across various sectors: CM Sarma

Bill for 3-year inspection holiday of MSMEs laid

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: To encourage the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, the Assam government today brought a bill in the Assembly. The bill aims to grant a three-year inspection-free period for eligible MSMEs.

Industries Minister Bimal Borah laid the Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishments and Operations) Bill, 2026. This bill will replace the existing Act of 2020.

To reduce the burden of recurring regulatory visits, the proposed bill grants enterprises a three-year inspection-free period from the date of issuance of the certificate, during which inspection may be conducted only on a specific written complaint. Businesses in the orange category must get separate approvals to establish and operate from the Assam State Pollution Control Board (ASPCB), and those needing environmental clearance under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, must secure this approval before starting construction. The bill aims to allow businesses to submit their plans on a single-window portal and receive a confirmation certificate, or an automatically generated confirmation, within seven working days. The deem of acknowledgement certificate will be a valid approval under state law for three years, with a six-month window thereafter to obtain regular approvals.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Assam has 17.29 lakh registered MSMEs across various sectors. There has been a manifold rise in the number of registered MSMEs in Assam over the last few years. This is a great metric, and we want to expand it further. Every new enterprise we create is an investment in jobs, opportunities and a more peaceful, prosperous and stable Assam."

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