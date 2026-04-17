Assam has an unspent amount of Rs 70.89 crore under MPLADS

Guwahati: Assam has an unspent amount of Rs 70.89 crore against the total funds sanctioned under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) in the past three financial years, as of the middle of March, 2026. The state has a total of 21 MPs, comprising 14 of the Lok Sabha and 7 of the Rajya Sabha. Each MP is entitled to an MPLAD fund of Rs 5 crore in each fiscal year (FY).

According to statistics available with The Sentinel, in the past three fiscal years of 2023–24, 2024–25, and 2025–26, MPs in Assam recommended a fund of Rs 353.17 crore against different development projects in their respective areas. Against the Rs 353.17 crore recommended, an amount of Rs 272.21 crore was sanctioned. As of March 16, 2026, the expenditure incurred was Rs 201.32 crore. This leaves Rs 70.89 crore as the unspent amount against the sanctioned fund.

In the last fiscal year of 2025-26, MPs in Assam recommended Rs 135.98 crore, and the Implementing District Authority sanctioned Rs 80.96 crore. The expenditure incurred under the scheme is Rs 44.90 crore.

As per Para 3.2.4 of the MPLADS Guidelines, 2023, the sanction/rejection in respect of all recommendations made by the Member of Parliament shall be issued by the Implementing District Authority within 45 days from the date of receipt of the recommendations to the Implementing District Authority.

As per Para 3.2.12 of the MPLADS Guidelines, 2023, the sanction letter issued by the Implementing District Authority shall stipulate a time limit for completion of the work by the Implementing Agency, which should generally not exceed one year. In exceptional cases, for instance, in difficult/hilly terrain, etc., where the implementation time is likely to exceed one year, specific justification for the same shall be incorporated in the sanction letter.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, it has been observed that delays in the issuance of administrative and technical sanctions for works recommended under the MPLAD Scheme are generally attributable to factors such as submission of incomplete proposals, local disputes, constraints relating to land availability or site feasibility, requirements of statutory clearances, and technical issues at the district level. As per the MPLADS Guidelines, the responsibility for timely scrutiny, sanction, and execution of works rests with the district authorities.

The Ministry regularly issues advisories to State Nodal Authorities and conducts monthly and quarterly review meetings with State/UT governments and district authorities to ensure timely sanction, execution, and completion of works strictly in accordance with the scheme guidelines.

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