Assam: Officer penalized with ‘compulsory retirement’ for irregularities under MPLAD fund

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government has imposed a penalty of ‘compulsory retirement’ on an under-suspension ACS officer for irregularities and anomalies committed by him in the execution of works under the MPLAD fund during his service period.

Complaints were received by the state government against him and a few others for irregularities in the execution of the MPLAD fund of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23. Previously, another ACS officer was dismissed from service for offences related to the same MPLAD fund.

In a recent development, the state government issued an order imposing the penalty of ‘compulsory retirement’ on Munindra Bardoloi at the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings drawn against him on the charges.

The Department of Personnel issued an order saying that disciplinary proceedings were drawn up against under-suspension ACS officer Munindra Bardoloi, the then Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Tinsukia, under the provisions of Rule 9 of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, on the grounds of irregularities and anomalies committed by him in the execution of works under the MPLAD fund of Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, for the financial years 2021–22 and 2022–23.

In response to the show cause notice dated August 4, 2023, Munindra Bardoloi submitted his reply denying the charges framed against him.

The order states, “After careful examination of the written statement in defence submitted by Munindra Bardoloi and the materials on record, it was decided to hold an inquiry into the charges framed against him, and accordingly Narayan Konwar, Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Higher Education and School Education Department, was appointed as Inquiring Officer to enquire into the charges framed against Munindra Bardoloi, by an order dated October 13, 2023.

“And whereas, Narayan Konwar, Inquiry Officer of the departmental proceeding vide letters dated May 27, 2024, and June 13, 2025, submitted the inquiry report wherein it was reported that all the charges framed against Munindra Bardoloi have been established;

“Whereas, the inquiry report was accepted by the Disciplinary Authority, and Munindra Bardoloi was requested vide a letter dated July 28, 2025, to submit his representation against the inquiry report, and the Delinquent Officer submitted his representation against the inquiry report vide a letter dated August 22, 2025;

“And whereas, the Disciplinary Authority has examined the representation submitted by the Delinquent Officer against the enquiry report and has not found any merit in the contentions made by the Delinquent Officer in his representation;

“And whereas, on careful consideration of the enquiry report, the materials on record and the submission made by Munindra Bardoloi on the enquiry report, the Disciplinary Authority, in view of the establishment of all the charges, has decided to impose the penalty of compulsory retirement from service upon the Delinquent Officer under Rule 7(v) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964;

“And whereas, the Assam Public Service Commission, on being consulted in the matter, has agreed to the proposed penalty of ‘compulsory retirement’ under Rule 7(v) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, upon Munindra Bardoloi,

“Therefore, the Governor of Assam is pleased to impose the penalty of ‘compulsory retirement’ upon Munindra Bardoloi, under Rule 7(v) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, with immediate effect, and thus the Departmental Proceeding drawn up vide Show Cause Notice dated August 4, 2023, is disposed of,” the order said in conclusion.

Following the order, Munindra Bardoloi has been penalized with ‘compulsory retirement’.

