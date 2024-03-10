Assam has made rapid strides in infrastructure growth: PM Narendra Modi

"Immensely grateful for the affection of people across Assam"

GUWAHATI/JORHAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Assam has made rapid strides in the infrastructure, health, and energy sectors. Health infrastructure like AIIMS, Tinsukia Medical College, Sivasagar Medical College, and Cancer Hospital in Jorhat will make Assam a medical hub for the entire northeast, he said, adding that, "Development of any region takes place at a fast pace when intentions for development are strong."

PM Modi affirmed giving momentum to the development of Assam by laying the foundation stones and dedicating to the nation development projects worth about Rs 17,500 crore today pertaining to the sectors of health, housing, and petroleum. On the second day of his two-day Assam visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stones of several projects from Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat today.

"Development as well as heritage under 'Vikas bhi aur Virasat Bhi' has been the Mantra of our double-engine government," the Prime Minister said. He stated that Assam has made rapid strides in the infrastructure, health, and energy sectors. Health infrastructure like AIIMS, Tinsukia Medical College, Sivasagar Medical College, and Cancer Hospital in Jorhat will make Assam a medical hub for the entire northeast, he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about the dedication of the Barauni-Guwahati Pipeline under PM Urja Ganga Yojna to the nation. He stated that the gas pipeline will connect the Northeastern grid with the National grid and help supply gas to 30 lakh homes and more than 600 CNG stations, thereby benefiting people from more than 30 districts of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

On the inauguration of the expansion of Digboi Refinery and Guwahati Refinery, the Prime Minister said that the previous governments had neglected the long-standing demand of the people to expand the capacity of refineries in Assam. He emphasized that with the efforts of the present government, the total capacity of refineries in Assam will now double, while that of Numaligarh Refinery will triple. "Development of any region takes place at a fast pace when intentions for development are strong," he added. The development projects of today encompass the sectors of health, oil and gas, rail, and housing.

Addressing the gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the huge crowd present on the occasion and also acknowledged 2 lakh people joining from 200 different places in the state. PM Modi also noted the lighting of thousands of diyas by the people of Golaghat and said that the love and affection of the people make for his biggest asset.

