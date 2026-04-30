Assam has pending liability of Rs 711 crore under MGNREGS

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam has pending liabilities of Rs 711.65 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The pending liabilities include wages, materials, and admin components.

Apart from Assam, a few other NE states also have pending liabilities under MGNREGS.

According to available information, Assam has an amount of Rs 236.15 crore as wage liability, Rs 385.16 crore as the material component and Rs 90.34 crore as the admin component of the scheme, as of March 20, 2026.

The NE states having pending liabilities under MGNREGS are Arunachal Pradesh with Rs 206.53 crore, Manipur Rs 521.04 crore, Meghalaya Rs 442.46 crore, Nagaland Rs 157.37 crore, Sikkim Rs 11.79 crore and Tripura Rs 145.47 crore.

According to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, a provision of funds amounting to Rs 30,000 crore has been made under MGNREGS for the year 2026-27. It is stated that the central government is committed to releasing admissible pending liabilities to the states as per established procedures. This is expected to meet the financial commitments under MGNREGS until the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act commences.

With regard to the amount due to various states under the scheme, it is stated that fund release to states/UTs is a continuous process under the MGNREGS, and the central government is committed to making funds available, keeping in view the demand for work on the ground.

Apart from the allocation of the amount of Rs. 30,000 crore for MGNREGS, a Central share provision of Rs. 95,692.31 crore has also been made for the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) in FY 2026-27, representing the largest allocation ever for a rural employment programme at the budget estimate stage. With the likely inclusion of the corresponding estimated state share, the total programme outlay is likely to exceed Rs.1.51 lakh crore, which is expected to significantly accelerate rural transformation, large-scale employment generation and income enhancement in rural areas.

Also Read: Assam: Over 4.5 lakh works under MGNREGS remain incomplete