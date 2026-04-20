Over 4.5 Lakh MGNREGS Works Incomplete in Assam as of April 2026

More than 4.5 lakh works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme remain incomplete in Assam as of April 2026, according to data from the Department of Rural Development's official dashboard — raising serious questions about the state's implementation of a programme designed to be a lifeline for rural workers.
The backlog comes alongside another troubling finding: job-card holders in Assam were not given adequate work days through the scheme during the financial year 2025-26.
As per the Central government's MGNREGS dashboard, exactly 4,50,785 works are currently lying incomplete across Assam's districts.
The district-wise breakdown highlights just how widespread the problem is. Nagaon tops the list with 31,124 incomplete works, followed by Cachar at 23,424, Barpeta at 22,591, and Kamrup at 20,908.
Other significantly affected districts include Golaghat (20,035), Kokrajhar (19,259), Morigaon (17,886), Sonitpur (17,599), Baksa (17,048), Karbi Anglong (15,362), Tinsukia (14,499), and Tamulpur (14,069).
Also Read: MGNREGS: 7,237 households got 100 days of work in 2025-26
Perhaps the most damning figure in the data is this: out of the 4,50,785 incomplete works, as many as 4,41,096 have seen no expenditure at all over the past year.
That means the vast majority of stalled works have not just slowed down — they have been entirely untouched financially, suggesting a systemic failure in fund utilisation rather than isolated delays.
One of the core guarantees of MGNREGS is providing 100 days of paid work annually to job-card-holding rural households. In Assam, that promise is increasingly going unfulfilled.
The numbers have been declining for several years, but the figures for 2025-26 stand out starkly — only 7,237 households across the entire state received the full 100 days of work during the financial year.
For a state with a large rural population dependent on the scheme, that figure represents a significant gap between policy intent and ground reality.
Taken together, the data points to a consistent pattern over recent years — one where MGNREGS implementation in Assam has not received the attention or administrative push that the scheme's objectives demand.
The scheme was designed to serve as a rural safety net, providing employment and driving local infrastructure development. With lakhs of works stalled and a fraction of eligible households receiving their entitled work days, the data suggests that safety net has significant holes in it.