Over 4.5 Lakh MGNREGS Works Incomplete in Assam as of April 2026

More than 4.5 lakh works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme remain incomplete in Assam as of April 2026, according to data from the Department of Rural Development's official dashboard — raising serious questions about the state's implementation of a programme designed to be a lifeline for rural workers.

The backlog comes alongside another troubling finding: job-card holders in Assam were not given adequate work days through the scheme during the financial year 2025-26.

The Scale of the Backlog

As per the Central government's MGNREGS dashboard, exactly 4,50,785 works are currently lying incomplete across Assam's districts.

The district-wise breakdown highlights just how widespread the problem is. Nagaon tops the list with 31,124 incomplete works, followed by Cachar at 23,424, Barpeta at 22,591, and Kamrup at 20,908.

Other significantly affected districts include Golaghat (20,035), Kokrajhar (19,259), Morigaon (17,886), Sonitpur (17,599), Baksa (17,048), Karbi Anglong (15,362), Tinsukia (14,499), and Tamulpur (14,069).

Also Read: MGNREGS: 7,237 households got 100 days of work in 2025-26