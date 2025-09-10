Assam: HC asks top officials of elementary education to appear personally

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The bench of Justice Robin Phukan directed Suranjana Senapati, Director of Elementary Education, Assam, and Narayan Konwar, Secretary, Department of School Education (Elementary Education Department), Assam, to remain personally present before the court on September 15, 2025, at 2 pm.

This directive from the court came in the aftermath of the duo not complying with a series of the court’s orders to appear before it in connection with contempt cases (764/2023) and 699/2023.

“On perusal of the series of orders passed by this Court, specifically the order issued on May 14, 2025, it appears that the matter was listed on May 30, 2025, by observing that failing to comply with the order of this Court, the Court may consider the personal appearance of the respondents on the next date; and thereafter, the matter was listed on May 30, 2025; June 2, 2025; June 20, 2025; July 30, 2025; and then on September 5, 2025. But no compliance order was produced before this court, even on that day. Accordingly, in terms of the order issued on May 14, 2025, the respondent/contemnors are directed to remain personally present before this Court on September 15, 2025, at 2 pm.”

