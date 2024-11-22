Assam: HC directs Dispur to make B.Ed. a mandatory qualification for the post of vice-principal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court recently issued an order directing the state government to include the B.Ed. degree as one of the mandatory qualifications for recruitment to the post of Vice-Principal in the provincialized Higher Secondary schools in the state. For this purpose, the HC asked for a review of the provisions of Rule 13 of the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialized Schools) Service Rules, 2018.

The division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N. Unni Krishnan Nair, while hearing a writ petition (WP(C)/8682/2019), held that the omission of the B.Ed. qualification for recruitment to the post of Vice-Principal, in the provisions of Rule 13 of the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialized Schools) Service Rules, 2018, is clearly erroneous.

The challenge of the petitioners in the writ petition is that the B.Ed./B.T. degree is an essential educational qualification for recruitment as Graduate Teacher and as a Postgraduate Teacher under the provisions of the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialized Schools) Service Rules, 2018. The post of Vice-Principal being a promotional post from the posts of Graduate Teacher as well as Post Graduate Teacher; the non-prescription of the qualification of B.Ed./B.T. Degree as one of the essential conditions requisite to be possessed by an incumbent in the feeder cadre for promotion to the post of Vice-Principal is contrary to the provisions of the said Rules of 2018 as well as the prescriptions made in this connection by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) authorities.

In terms of the provisions of the said Rules of 2018, the B.Ed./B.T. qualification, while being mandated for recruitment to the feeder posts for recruitment to the post of Vice-Principal as well as for recruitment to the next higher post of Principal in a Higher Secondary School, is omitted for the post of Vice-Principal.

The bench observed that the B.Ed. degree was prescribed as a mandatory qualification for recruitment to the posts of Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher in the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialized) Service Rules, 2003, only on its amendment effected in the year 2012.

It was the considered view of the bench that the qualification as mandated for recruitment to the posts of Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher is in consonance with the prescription made in this connection under the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

After hearing both parties in the case and in view of the above-mentioned facts, the bench directed the state government to review the provisions of Rule 13 of the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialized Schools) Service Rules, 2018, for inclusion of the qualification of B.Ed. Degree as one of the mandatory qualifications for recruitment to the post of Vice-Principal in the provincialized Higher Secondary schools in the state.

The bench directed the said review to be carried out and concluded within a period of two months from the date of receipt of a certified copy of its order.

