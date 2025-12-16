Zubeen Garg death case: All accused to be produced virtually in CJM court today

Police cite law & order issues on physical appearance

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It emerged today that all the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case will be produced virtually before the CJM Court on Tuesday (December 16), as the police expressed apprehension of law and order problems arising from physically producing the accused in the court. After a voluminous charge sheet was submitted by the SIT before the CJM court on December 12, the court had directed the production of the accused before the court on December 16.

There was also a direction by the CJM court that copies of the documents with charges against the accused be served to them on December 16, after the accused are produced before the court.

However, the police had prayed before the CJM court, "There is apprehension of law and order problems arising from physical producing the accused in court. So, the accused should be produced virtually before the court, instead of physically."

Responding to their prayer, the CJM court today issued an order, permitting the accused to be produced virtually before the court on December 16.

After serving the copies to the accused, the case will be committed to the Session Court under Section 232 of BNSS. As Section 103 of BNS is attached to the accused in the charge sheet, a section that's exclusively triable by the Session Court, the proceedings will be committed to the Session Court, a senior lawyer pointed out.

