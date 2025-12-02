Assam: HC seeks details of revenue from permits, operation and auction of coal mines

PIL on Dima Hasao tragedy

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court directed the Directorate of Geology and Mining and the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC) to provide details regarding the revenue earned by them for issuing permits for coal mines and earnings from coal mines in operation and revenue earned from auctioning coal mines, respectively, on the next date of hearing of a suo moto PIL.

Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Mitali Thakuria issued the order while hearing a public interest litigation on the Dima Hasao tragedy (PIL(Suo Moto)/1/2025). The matter pertains to illegal rat-hole mining in Assam, particularly with regard to the incident that occurred in Umrangsu in the Dima Hasao district of Assam on January 6, 2025. Nine miners were trapped, and four of them were declared dead after their bodies were recovered.

The bench observed that an affidavit was filed by the Principal Secretary in charge of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) to the effect that the North Cachar Hills has no role to play in the present PIL, as mines are auctioned by the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC). On account of the affidavit of the NC Hills principal secretary, the bench directed that the AMDC should be impleaded in the case.

The Registry was accordingly told to make necessary corrections to the Cause Title for the impleadment of AMDC as a respondent. Notice was also issued to the Managing Director, AMDC, through the Directorate of Geology and Mining.

The bench directed the AMDC to submit an affidavit regarding the revenue it earned from auctioning coal mines all over Assam for the years 2024 and 2025.

The court also directed the Directorate of Geology and Mining to file an affidavit stating the revenue it has earned from giving permits for the running of coal mines in Assam and give specific details with regard to the revenue earned in respect of the coal mines that are in operation across the state for the years 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 (ongoing financial year).

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on December 18, 2025.

Also Read: Assam: Minister G K Reddy on illegal coal mining, syndicates