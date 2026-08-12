Assam Health Dept Intensifies Post-Flood Disease Surveillance, Targets Vulnerable Groups

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As floodwaters recede, the state Health Department continues to maintain close surveillance of the situation in flood-affected areas while ensuring disease surveillance, medical services, safe drinking water and sanitation measures. The department is keeping a continuous watch on the evolving situation to prevent any further public health crisis.

In the post-flood situation there is an increase in cases of fever, skin diseases, and insect stings. There is an increase in skin diseases and insect stings. In comparison, the number of diarrhoea cases is lower, possibly due to the adequate supply of bottled water provided by the government and private parties. Generally, diarrhoea spreads in post-flood situations due to polluted water.

To ensure timely medical care for flood-affected people, the Health Department has deployed medical teams and organised health camps across the state. So far, 206,442 people have received free medical treatment and medicines through 3,103 medical camps in flood-affected areas.

Pregnant women, mothers and children staying in relief camps face greater health risks during floods. Keeping these factors in view, the Health Department has taken special measures to protect their health. So far, 387 pregnant women, 462 mothers, 590 children below one year of age, and 1,627 children aged between one and five years have been identified. The Health Department is providing regular health check-ups, nutritional support, and necessary healthcare services. He stated that they are ensuring regular health check-ups, nutritional support, and necessary healthcare services. for them, he said.

In view of the possibility of increased mosquito breeding following the floods, special measures have also been undertaken for vector-borne disease control. 194 fogging teams have been deployed in flood-affected areas. In addition, in coordination with the Veterinary Department and municipalities, 359 dead livestock have been disposed of in accordance with prescribed health and safety protocols.

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