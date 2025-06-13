Assam Heat Eases as Met Predicts Gradual Dip in Temperature

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Even as the prevailing hot and humid weather conditions continue to stifle the people in the state, a slight respite is in sight as the met office today predicted a gradual fall in maximum temperature to be likely over the next few days over Assam.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Tezpur, with the mercury hitting 38.6 degrees Celsius, which is more than 7 degrees above the normal maximum temperature usually experienced in this historic town in the Sonitpur district at this time of the year. Dibrugarh, meanwhile, continued to reel under the oppressive weather conditions, with the maximum temperature hitting 38.5 degrees Celsius today, which was also 7 degrees more than the normal June temperature. Another Upper Assam town, Jorhat, also recorded a high maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, registering a departure from the normal by 5.4 degrees.

Meanwhile, North Lakhimpur, on the north bank of the Brahmaputra River, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, marking a departure of 6.7 degrees from the norm.

Barak Valley was also hit by high temperatures, with a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Silchar town, registering a high of 4.8 degrees Celsius above the normal.

Guwahati city also recorded a high maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, marking a departure of 4.7 degrees above the normal on Friday.

The Lower Assam town of Dhubri recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre at Guwahati issued a forecast for June 14 and 15, 2025, which read, “Light to Moderate rain very likely to occur at a few places over Assam. Maximum temperature very likely to fall gradually over Assam.”

The prediction is likely to bring some comfort to the people, who have been reeling under high maximum temperatures over the past few days.

