Assam: Heat stroke claims two; sweltering heat till July 28

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The sweltering heat that has been making the people of the state suffer will continue until July 28. The heat wave claimed two lives in the state, Jogen Kalita (55) of Rangia and Nibha Das of Jorhat, today.

According to the IMD (India Metrological Department), due to high solar insolation, the current heat wave will continue for the next 24 hours, during which the temperature will fluctuate between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius. The temperature may go even higher in southern Assam.

The temperature on Friday ranged from 28.4 degree Celsius to 38.1 degree Celsius in Guwahati, 28.2 degree Celsius to 38.5 degree Celsius in Dibrugarh, 27.7 degree Celsius to 37.5 degree Celsius in Tezpur, 28.8 degree Celsius to 38.6 degree in Silchar, 29.4 degree Celsius to 36.7 degree Celsius in Dhubri, 27.7 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius in Jorhat, 26.2 degree Celsius to 37.7 degree Celsius, 28.7 degree Celsius to 37 degree Celsius in Mazbat, and 25.2 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius in Chaparmukh.

IMD advised elderly people, infants, and sick people to be cautious.

