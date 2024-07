A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A daily-wage earner, Arun Karmakar, died in a paddy field at Nalbari village in the eastern part of Sootea on Monady afternoon while uprooting paddy seedlings. According to information, a householder of Nalbari village had hired Arun for uprooting paddy seedlings. The labour suddenly fell down in the paddy field while working due to the scorching heat.

