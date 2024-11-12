Assam: High-voltage bye-poll campaign ends; police officials transferred in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The high-voltage campaign for the bye-election to the five Assembly constituencies came to an end at 5 p.m. today. Although it is a bye-election, the atmosphere was charged up like a general election. All top leaders and star campaigners of the BJP, AGP, UPPL, Congress, BPF, and other parties have been on the campaign trail for the last two weeks.

Altogether 34 candidates are in the fray for the bye-poll in the five constituencies, with 8 in Dholai constituency, 3 in Sidli, 8 in Bongaigaon, 4 in Behali, and 11 in Samaguri. Polling will take place on November 13, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An intense campaign was witnessed in the constituencies of Samaguri and Behali. Samaguri hit the headlines, with pre-poll violence predominantly in focus during the last few days. This has led to the Election Commission of India (ECI) directing the state government to transfer two police officials in Nagaon district. Following the ECI’s direction, the Home and Political Department issued an official notification regarding the transfer of the police officials concerned.

According to the notification, Partha Protim Saikia, Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon has been transferred and his services attached to the Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati, until further orders; Jayanta Baruah, Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Karbi Anglong has been transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon with immediate effect ; Rupjyoti Dutta, SDPO, Kaliabor, Nagaon has been transferred and his services attached to the Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati; and Shyamanta Sarmah, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Hojai has similarly been transferred and posted as SDPO, Kaliabor, Nagaon.

The campaigning on the last day in all five constituencies reached a peak, with all parties pitching for their candidates.

As per Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, candidates of the political parties have to finish their election campaign 48 hours before the end of polling for the upcoming bye-elections to five assembly constituencies. With the polling date being November 13, the campaign was accordingly concluded at 5 pm on Monday (Nov 11).

It may be noted that, in the case of the bye-election to the five constituencies, no person is allowed to hold any election-related meetings, processions, etc., or campaign in any public gathering from 5 pm today. In addition, electioneering on television, cinematography, or any other such medium has also been banned.

During this period, no cultural programme, theatre show, or entertainment programme can be organized to influence the public with election-related propaganda.

Polling officials, along with all election paraphernalia for the bye-poll, will move to their respective polling stations on Tuesday.

