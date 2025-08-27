Assam: Hindu Sena protests at meet against eviction in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Hindu Sena activists staged a protest at a meeting organized today at Delhi Constitution Club by Karwan e Mohabbat against the eviction drive in Assam.

Present at the meeting were Syeda Hameed, Prashanta Bhushan, leaders of the AAMSU and others.

When the meeting was underway, members of the Hindu Sena entered the meeting venue holding flags and shouting slogans. The Hindu Sena members said that the eviction drive going on in Assam is in the interest of the nation, and Indian Muslims staying in Assam have no problems whatsoever with the eviction drive. The Hindu Sena members alleged that a section of speakers at the meeting are CIA and ISI agents who support Bangladeshi Muslims.

