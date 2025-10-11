Assam: Hirak Jyoti Kalita’s Soulful ‘Mayabini’ Tribute to Zubeen Garg Touches Assam’s Heart

Guwahati: In a touching tribute that echoed across Assam, Hirak Jyoti Kalita from Rangia honored Zubeen Garg not just as a singer, but as a soul who gave meaning to music itself. Performing “Mayabini” on the flute, Hirak’s rendition turned emotion into sound, weaving nostalgia and reverence into every note.
Locals gathered quietly, many closing their eyes as the familiar melody brought back memories of Zubeen’s warmth, his words, and his unshakable bond with Assam. For a few precious minutes, the town fell silent except for the flute, whispering stories of love, unity, and loss.
“Zubeen da was more than a musician; he was emotion itself,” Hirak shared. “This is my way of saying thank you to the man who taught us how to feel through music.”
The tribute served as a reminder that Zubeen Garg’s legacy is not bound by time; it flows endlessly through every heart that still hums his songs.