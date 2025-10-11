Top Headlines

‘My Only Assets Are Work and Faith’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Integrity in Public Life

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirms his belief in honesty, self-reliance, and humility in public life.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during addressing the media
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during addressing the media
Published on

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again drawn attention for his candid remarks on integrity and simplicity in public life. Speaking at a recent event, the Chief Minister declared that he owns no personal property and has no debts, underscoring that everything he possesses comes solely from his own hard work and dedication.

“I own no property only my work, my faith, and my principles,” Sarma said, reflecting on the importance of living an honest and transparent life.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that one’s wealth should come through effort and not entitlement, adding that honesty and self-reliance are the true measures of prosperity. He also highlighted that a woman’s income is her independent right a result of her own labour and merit, not dependent on anyone else.

“Public life should reflect service, not the pursuit of possessions,” Sarma remarked, urging political leaders and citizens alike to adopt humility and moral strength over material ambition.

Sarma’s comments, widely shared across social media, have resonated with many who see his message as a call to return to values of integrity, simplicity, and faith in one’s own work.

Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/fake-doctor-arrested-in-cachar-for-posing-as-physician-at-pharmacy

Also Watch:

Work
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Public Life

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com