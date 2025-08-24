Sonitpur District Development Committee reviews flagship schemes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The monthly meeting of the district development committee was held on August 21 and August 22 under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia, Co-District Commissioner of Naduar Manash Kumar Saikia, Co-District Commissioner of Rangapara Kabita Kakati Konwar, additional district commissioners Twahir Alam and Jintu Borah, along with the designated heads of departments of Sonitpur district.

At the outset, the District Commissioner stressed the importance of effective and efficient public service delivery through continuous monitoring and evaluation of flagship government programmes. He urged departments to work in a mission mode to ensure timely completion of projects.

Special emphasis was laid on the performance of the Health Department, particularly in areas such as reduction of child and maternal mortality rates, immunization coverage, and related parameters. The Agriculture Department was directed to work towards saturation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), and paddy procurement. The food, public distribution and consumer affairs department was asked to enhance coverage under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and streamline the distribution system. The implementation status of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) [PMAY(U)] under the Housing & Urban Affairs and Town & Country Planning Departments was reviewed, while the Women And Child Development Department was instructed to ensure proper implementation of flagship schemes with a focus on completion and strengthening of allotted Model Anganwadi centres.

Discussions also covered the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), and other schemes. The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department was asked to prioritise operationalisation of dysfunctional Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes and address inter-departmental issues related to water supply. Status of CMAAA, PM Viswakarma, and industry development potential of the district was also discussed with the DICC department.

Progress of works under the Public Works Department (Roads & Buildings), Water Resources Department, and embankment restoration initiatives of the Tezpur Water Resources Division (TWRD) were also reviewed. The In-Charge Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) presented updates on the status of the Mukhya Mantri Eti Koli Duti Paat Asoni in tea gardens, as well as inspections of shops and tea estates.

In his concluding remarks, the District Commissioner reiterated that all heads of departments must ensure efficient implementation and timely completion of schemes under their charge. He further stressed the need for sincerity, accountability, and full commitment from all concerned so that the benefits of government initiatives reach the people, while also striving for the fulfillment of the targets set by the government with regard to the respective schemes.

Also Read: District development committee reviews key schemes and performance indicators in Sonitpur

Also Watch: