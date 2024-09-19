Assam: Home Department Orders Reshuffle of Top Cops in State

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Home Department has ordered a reshuffle of senior police officers in the state, mostly related to CID.

Pranabjyoti Goswami, Spl. Superintendent of Police, CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Amitava Sinha.

Meanwhile, Amitava Sinha, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, CID (Organised Crime), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Moreover, Satyajit Nath, Commandant, 16th A.P.Bn., Bormonipur, Morigaon, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 26th A.P.Bn., Chamrasali, Mankachar, South Salmara, with effect from the date of taking over charge, vice Dr. Manabendra Gogoi.

Also, Dambarudhar Hazarika, Superintendent of Police, CID (White Collar Crime), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 18th A.P.Bn., Lumding, Hojai, with effect from the date of taking over charge, vice Zakir Hussain.

In his turn, Dr. Manabendra Gogoi, Commandant, 26th A.P.Bn., Chamrasali, Mankachar, South Salmara, was transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Zakir Hussain, Commandant, 18th A.P.Bn., Lumding, Hojai is transferred and posted as Commandant, 16th A.P.Bn., Bormonipur, Morigaon, with effect from the date of taking over charge from Satyajit Nath.

Also, Gayatree Konwar, Commandant, 19th A.P.Bn., Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 3rd A.P.Bn., Titabor, Jorhat, with effect from the date of taking over charge from Nitya Ranjan Chutia.

In turn, Nitya Ranjan Chutia, Commandant, 3rd A.P.Bn., Titabor, Jorhat, is transferred and posted as Commandant, 19th A.P.Bn., Tengakhat, Dibrugarh, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Gayatree Konwar, APS transferred.

In the interest of public service, Iftakhar Ali, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border), Nagaon, is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Protocol), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy, according to a communiqué from the Home Department.

Also Read: Assam Government Implements Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle, Most Districts Get New DCs (sentinelassam.com)