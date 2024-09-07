Assam Government Executes Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Most districts get new DCs

GUWAHATI: The Assam government shuffled the IAS and ACS officers, mostly district commissioners, in a massive way today.

The personnel department issued an official notification on the bureaucratic reshuffle this afternoon. According to sources, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma approved the file to this effect from Dibrugarh.

According to the notification, J. Keerthi, IAS, District Commissioner, Kamrup and CEO, Guwahati Biotech Park and CEO, Assam Biotechnology Council, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam and MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) as additional charge.

Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, District Commissioner, Cachar, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Barpeta.

Aayush Garg, IAS, District Commissioner, Barpeta, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Sivasagar.

Dr. P. Uday Praveen, IAS, District Commissioner, Golaghat, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department.

Mridul Yadav, IAS, District Commissioner, Karimganj, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Cachar.

Aditya Vikram Yadav, IAS, District Commissioner, Sivasagar, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Dispur.

Masanda Magdalin Pertin, IAS, Joint Secretary to the Panchayat & Rural Development, and MD, ASRLM, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region (addl.).

Javir Rahul Suresh, IAS, District Commissioner, Udalguri, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Dhemaji.

Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar & Director of Training, Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar and Secretary, Bodoland Territorial Region (addl.), has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Karimganj.

Jay Shivani, IAS, Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development, Assam and MD, Swaccha Bharat Mission (Gramin) (Addl.) and Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam and Nodal Officer, Public Works (Building & NH) Department has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Jorhat.

Neha Yadav, IAS, District Commissioner, Biswanath, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Charaideo.

Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, IAS, District Commissioner, Lakhimpur, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Finance Department.

Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS, District Commissioner, Sonitpur, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Kamrup, and CEO, Guwahati Biotech Park, and CEO, Assam Biotechnology Council.

Cauvery Borkakati Sarma, ACS, District Commissioner, Majuli has been transferred and posted as Addl. Secretary to the Soil Conservation Department and CEO, SLNA, as an additional charge.

Gautam Das, ACS, Addl. Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Dispur has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Baksa.

He will join the new place of posting on promotion/superannuation of Krishna Barua, ACS, District Commissioner, Baksa, whichever is earlier.

Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, ACS, District Commissioner, Tamulpur, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Hojai.

Ratul Chandra Pathak, ACS, Joint Secretary to the Food & Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Majuli.

Pulak Mahanta, ACS, District Commissioner, Jorhat, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Golaghat.

Nibedan Das Patwary, ACS, District Commissioner, Charaideo, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Panchayat & Rural Development and MD, ASRLM, as an additional charge.

Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, District Commissioner, Darrang, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Biswanath.

Parag Kumar Kakaty, ACS, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Golaghat, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Darrang.

Pulak Patgiri, ACS, Joint Secretary to the School Education Department and Secretary, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Udalguri.

Ankur Bharali, ACS, District Commissioner, Dhemaji, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Sonitpur.

Lachit Kumar Das, ACS, District Commissioner, Hojai, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Lakhimpur.

Pallab Mazumdar, ACS, District Development Commissioner, Dhubri, has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Dispur.

Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, Joint Secretary to the Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture Department and Director, Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner, Tamulpur.

Also Read: Teacher recruitment: DEE Begins Long-Awaited Document Verification for 5,550 LP and UP Teacher Posts in Assam

Also Watch: