22,000 Yaba Tablets Worth ₹6.6 Crore Seized in Joint Operation by BSF and Sribhumi Police

One drug peddler arrested in Sekharbondh as authorities intensify crackdown on cross-border narcotics trade.
Image of the arrested individuals alongside the BSF and Sribhumi police, after Yaba tablets seizure
Sribhumi:  In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Sribhumi Police and Border Security Force (BSF) carried out a swift raid at Sekharbondh, leading to the seizure of 22,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately ₹6.6 crore.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team stormed the location without warning and apprehended one suspected peddler involved in the illegal drug trade. The seized contraband has been sent for forensic testing, and further investigation is underway to trace the wider network behind the consignment.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to combating drug trafficking across border regions and ensuring that such narcotics stay “off the streets.”

