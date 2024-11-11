Assam: Hostels for tribal students approved in 87 schools in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the objective of facilitating tribal students in pursuing their education, 100-bedded hostels in 87 schools in the state with a budget of Rs. 366.41 crore have been approved under Dharti Abha Janjatiya Utkarsh Abhiyan (formerly PM-JUGA) by the central Ministry of Education.

This information was shared by state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The hostels to be constructed in different districts are: Dhemaji–17, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong–16 each, Kokrajhar–6, Dima Hasao–5, Biswanath, Udalguri, and Goalpara–4 each, Kamrup–3, Chirang–3, Dibrugarh–2, and Tinsukia–2. The remaining districts of Darrang, Hojai, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tamulpur will get one hostel each.

Taking to X, Ranoj Pegu wrote, “I appreciate @Samagra_Assam for conducting survey to identify areas where school students have to travel long distances to access High Schools. Thanks HPM @narendramodi ji for special focus on education in tribal areas.”

Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan envisions saturation of critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood for tribals through 25 interventions implemented by 17 line ministries of the Government of India by convergence and outreach and ensures holistic and sustainable development of tribal areas and communities. The Abhiyan will cover around 63,843 villages, benefiting more than 5 crore tribal people in 549 districts, and 2,911 blocks spread across all tribal majority villages and aspirational blocks in 30 states and UTs.

