Assam House Panel Flags Widespread Failures in Oxygen Plants at Government Hospitals, Warns of Risk to Critical Care

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Departmentally Related Standing Committee (DRSC) of the Assam Legislative Assembly has expressed serious concern over the condition of oxygen generation plants and oxygen machines in government hospitals across the state, observing that poor maintenance and prolonged breakdowns continue to threaten the treatment of critically ill patients.

In its report on the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Committee noted that many civil hospitals have oxygen plants and oxygen generation machines that are either non-functional or inadequately maintained. The Committee warned that timely repairs and regular maintenance are essential to prevent adverse effects on emergency and critical care services.

To address the issue, the Committee recommended that the Health and Family Welfare Department take up the matter with the State Government and establish a centralised monitoring and maintenance system for oxygen plants in all government hospitals. It also stressed the need for adequate financial provisions to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of these life-saving facilities.

The Action Taken Report submitted by the department presents a mixed picture. While several districts reported fully functional oxygen plants, a large number of hospitals continue to struggle with technical failures, lack of maintenance, theft of equipment, infrastructure deficiencies and shortage of funds.

Among the most serious cases, the report states that the oxygen plant in Majuli has remained out of order for the last four months, affecting the district’s oxygen generation capacity. In Udalguri District Hospital, the oxygen plant is non-functional due to faulty electrical relays in the generator panel. A private firm has estimated Rs 4.85 lakh for repairs and Rs 11.91 lakh for replacement of consumables, but the work has not begun because funds have not been sanctioned.

In Barpeta Civil Hospital, Kalgachia, the oxygen plant is non-functional, and the matter has been referred to the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, for urgent repairs. In Bongaigaon, one oxygen plant of 500 L.P.M (litres per minute) capacity is awaiting deployment of an operator, while another of 1000 L.P.M has been rendered inoperative after copper pipelines were stolen. An FIR has already been lodged in the matter.

The report further reveals that there is no oxygen generation machine in Kamrup District Civil Hospital. The oxygen plant in Singimari Model Hospital is functional, but those at Rangiya and Moinakhurong Model Hospitals in the Kamrup district are not functioning.

The report further says that the oxygen plant at Hailakandi Civil Hospital has become non-operational due to leakage in the oxygen pipeline. Repair estimates have been prepared following a joint inspection.

In Cachar district’s Silchar, there are no oxygen plants, while in the Sribhumi district, the plant at Karimganj Civil Hospital is operational.

In Morigaon, the oxygen plant has stopped functioning because of faults in the AMF panel and transformer fuse. Meanwhile, the oxygen plant at Goalpara Civil Hospital is lying idle due to damage to the electrical transformer.

In Golaghat district, pipeline problems have affected the functioning of the oxygen plant at the Sarupathar CHC, while other district hospitals are reporting normal operations.

The report also points to continuing issues in Chirang, where oxygen machines require repairs, although oxygen cylinders are being used as an alternative. In Hojai, the oxygen plant installed under the PM CARES Fund remains out of order despite repeated communication with the central monitoring team. The CSR-funded plant in the district is functioning, though one of its compressors is damaged.

In Dibrugarh district, the oxygen plant at Naharkatia Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital is yet to become operational because external electrification has not been completed.

The report from Biswanath district says that while the district hospital’s oxygen plant is functional, the plant at Swahid Kanaklata Baruah Civil Hospital is still non-functional. The oxygen plant at Sivasagar Civil Hospital is operational but requires servicing.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup (Metro) district reported that the oxygen generation plant installed at Sonapur District Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic is currently out of order.

The Kokrajhar district report also states that the 200 L.P.M. oxygen plant at RNB Civil Hospital is functional, while the 500 L.P.M. one is non-functional.

While the PSA plant in South Salmara is functional, it cannot be used because the new hospital building lacks oxygen pipeline connectivity. The LMO tank installed there is yet to be connected to the hospital’s manifold system.

In Baksa, the Committee found that despite restoration work carried out by a private agency earlier this year, the PSA oxygen plant remains completely non-operational due to the failure of the voltage stabiliser and diesel generator, as well as unresolved pipeline leakages. As a result, the hospital is currently receiving no oxygen supply from the plant.

The report also notes that civil hospitals in Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Dhubri and Nalbari have been merged with their respective medical colleges, and the responsibility for oxygen infrastructure now lies with those institutions.

On the positive side, districts including Dhemaji, Charaideo, Dima Hasao, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Sonitpur and Golaghat reported that their oxygen plants are functional, although some require routine servicing and annual maintenance.

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