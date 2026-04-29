Assam HS Final Results 2026: 81.54% Pass, Girls Outshine Boys Across All Streams

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As high as 81.54 percent students came out successful in the Higher Secondary final examinations 2026, and girls outperformed boys in all streams with an overall pass percentage of 83.31 against 79.46 for boys. The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, declared the results today. The stream-wise pass percentages are 79.54 in arts against 81.03 in 2025, 89.79 in science against 84.88 in 2025, 81.13 in commerce against 82.18 in 2025 and 74.19 in the vocational stream.

In the arts stream, a total of 2,41,124 students appeared in the examinations, and 54,755 of them passed in the first division, 79,181 in the second division, and 57,862 in the third division. A total of 1,91,798 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 79.54 — 76.10 males and 81.96 percent females.

The science stream saw 60,667 students appearing for the examinations. Of them, 34,079 students secured First Division, 17,777 passed in Second Division, and 2,618 cleared the examination in Third Division. With 54,474 students passing in the science stream, the overall pass percentage reached 89.79–90.80 for females compared to 89 for males.

In the Commerce stream, 19,469 students appeared for the examination. Among them, 7,787 students secured First Division, 5,694 passed in Second Division, and 2,315 cleared the examination in Third Division. With a total of 15,796 students passing, the stream had an overall pass percentage of 81.13, the breakup being 82.67 percent females compared to 80.45 percent males.

The vocational stream saw a passing percentage of 74.19, with female candidates leading the way with a pass percentage of 76.74%, and male students had a pass percentage of 72.42%. Of the 1,465 candidates who took the examination, 1087 came out successful.

In the Arts Stream, the Baksa district emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 94.29, followed by Darrang with 92.99 and Lakhimpur with 90.35. Cachar district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 59.83 in the state.

In the Science Stream, Tamulpur topped with an outstanding 98.39 percent success rate, followed by West Karbi Anglong with 98.36 and Baksa with 97.96.

However, Dhemaji district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 70.03 in the state.

In the commerce stream, Majuli and South Salmara-Mankachar are the top performers with a pass percentage of 100, followed by Tamulpur with 98.95 and Bajali with 96.46.

Dhubri recorded the lowest pass percentage of 68.23 in the state.

In the vocational stream, Biswanath, Majuli and Sivasagar recorded a 100 percent success rate, followed by Darrang with 97.85, and Barpeta with 96.15.

The Shribhumi district is the lower performer with 9.09 percent.

Significantly, as many as 8,078 of the 3,30,798 candidates who had applied for the examination remained absent.

Of the 3,22,725 candidates in all four streams, 2,63,155 came out successful – 96,713 in the first division, 1,03,353 in the second division and 63,089 the third division.

The caste-wise results show that 82.60 percent general, 82.46 percent OBC, 86.52 percent MOBC, 77.63 percent science, 79.78 percent ST(P) and 76.37 percent ST(H) students passed the HS examinations.

Also Read: Assam HS Final Exam Results 2026: ASSEB to Declare Higher Secondary Scores Today at 10:30 AM