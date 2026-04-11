Assam HSLC 2026 Results: 65.62% Pass Rate as Over 2.8 Lakh Students Clear Exam

Guwahati: As many as 2,81,701 of the 4,29,249 students who had appeared in the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examinations, 2026, came out successful, registering a success rate of 65.62 per cent against 63.98 per cent in 2025. The success rate of male candidates is 67.78 per cent, and that of female candidates is 63.96 per cent.

The Assam State School Education Board (Division I) formally declared the results of the HSLC Examinations, 2026, today. The examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026. A total of 4,38,564 candidates had applied for the examinations, out of which 4,29,249 students appeared.

Among the successful candidates, 85,189 got first division; 1,50,167 got second division; and 46,345 students got third division. Additionally, 3,983 secured distinction marks; 13,681 students came out successful with star marks; and 99,062 students got letter marks.

The students who held the first three ranks in order of merit are - (1) Jyotirmay Das of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Patacharkuchi (Bajali), who scored a total of 591; (2) Akanksha Bhuyan of Ambikagiri Rai Choudhuri Vidyalaya, Howajan (Biswanath), with 589; and (3) (a) Jia Farah Islam of Little Flower High School, Dibrugarh, with 588 and (b) Surjit Akhtar of Little Flowers School, Nalbari, who also scored 588.

A district-wise analysis of the HSLC results shows Dima Hasao topping the list with an overall success rate of 88.23 per cent, followed by Sivasagar with 84.08 per cent and Dibrugarh with 78.46 per cent. The results were below the average success rate (65.62 per cent) in 12 districts - Cachar (49.13%), Bongaigaon (49.62%), Dhubri (50.02%), Hailakandi (51.81%), Morigaon (57.97%), Sonitpur (56.02%), Hojai (59.96%), Majuli (59.46%), South Salmara (59.23%), Biswanath (61.16%), Goalpara (62.04%), and Nagaon (63.57%).

The category-wise success rates are General 63.09%, OBC 71.65%, MOBC 70.94%, SC 59.82%, ST (P) 73.65%, ST (H) 69.10%, and Tea Tribe 50.51%.

The numbers of students securing 100 out of 100 are 159 in Assamese (First Language), 12 in Bengali (First Language), 85 in Bodo (First Language), 15 in Hindi (First Language), 17 in Manipuri (First Language), 46 in Sanskrit, 145 in Advanced Mathematics, 68 in Arabic, 12 in Geography, 3 in Computer Science, 37 in Retail Traders (NSQF), 38 in Healthcare (NSQF), 35 in IT/ITES (NSQF), and 386 in General Mathematics.

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