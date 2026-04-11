Assam HSLC 2026 Results: Biswanath Girl Akanksha Bhuyan Ranks Second in State with 589 Marks and 98.16 Percent

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Akanksha Bhuyan, a student from Kalabari Mikir Bora Chhuk village in Biswanath district, has secured the second position in Assam in the HSLC Examination 2026, scoring a total of 589 marks out of 600 — an overall percentage of 98.16%.
Akanksha appeared for the examination from Ambikagiri Raychaudhuri Jatiya Vidyalaya, Howazan.
A Near-Perfect Scorecard
Her subject-wise performance reflects remarkable consistency across the board:
Assamese: 100
English: 94
General Mathematics: 100
Advanced Mathematics: 100
General Science: 96
Social Science: 99
Three perfect scores out of six subjects — a result that places her just two marks behind state topper Jyotirmay Das.
What makes Akanksha's achievement particularly noteworthy is that she managed it entirely without the help of a home tutor.
Her preparation drew on classroom teaching, course reference materials, and — notably — her mobile phone, which she used as a learning tool rather than a distraction.
She also regularly reads monthly magazines and newspapers alongside her textbooks, and spends her spare time painting — a reminder that her academic success sits alongside a broader intellectual curiosity.
"Mobile phones and books help a lot in acquiring knowledge. They provide intellectual content to children as well as students," she said.
Akanksha is the elder daughter of Chitralekha Barua Bhuyan and Cheni Chandra Bhuyan — the latter serving as Principal of Dubia Higher Secondary School. The family is based in Mikir Bora Chhuk, Biswanath district.
Her result has been celebrated warmly across the district and beyond.