Assam HSLC 2026 Results: Biswanath Girl Akanksha Bhuyan Ranks Second in State with 589 Marks and 98.16 Percent

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Akanksha Bhuyan, a student from Kalabari Mikir Bora Chhuk village in Biswanath district, has secured the second position in Assam in the HSLC Examination 2026, scoring a total of 589 marks out of 600 — an overall percentage of 98.16%.

Akanksha appeared for the examination from Ambikagiri Raychaudhuri Jatiya Vidyalaya, Howazan.

A Near-Perfect Scorecard

Her subject-wise performance reflects remarkable consistency across the board:

Assamese: 100

English: 94

General Mathematics: 100

Advanced Mathematics: 100

General Science: 96

Social Science: 99

Three perfect scores out of six subjects — a result that places her just two marks behind state topper Jyotirmay Das.

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