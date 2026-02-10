Assam: HSLC exam begins today; HS final from Wednesday

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examinations, 2026, commence this week amid elaborate security arrangements put in place by the State Government and the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) to ensure smooth and malpractice-free conduct. HSLC exams begin today at 1,046 centres across the state.

Altogether over 7.69 lakh candidates will appear in the two major board examinations for Class X and XII students.

The HSLC Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026, in a record 1,046 examination centres—the highest ever in the Board’s history. A total of 4,38,565 candidates are set to appear for the examination.

Out of the total candidates, 1,90,243 are male and 2,48,322 are female. The evaluation process will be carried out in 45 evaluation zones across the state.

On the other hand, the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Exam 2026 will be held from February 11 to March 16, 2026, in 821 examination centers with 48 evaluation zones. A total of 3,30,744 candidates will appear in the HS final examination across four streams—arts, science, commerce, and vocational.

In the Arts stream, 2,47,865 candidates will appear, including 1,02,648 male, 1,45,216 female and 1 transgender candidate.

The Science stream has 61,568 candidates — 34,801 male, 26,766 female and 1 transgender candidate.

In the Commerce stream, 19,806 candidates will sit for the examination, comprising 13,782 male and 6,024 female candidates.

The vocational stream has 1,505 candidates, including 887 male and 618 female students.

To ensure the smooth conduct of examinations and maintain zero tolerance toward malpractice, the government has activated district- and state-level monitoring committees to supervise every stage of the examination process.

Flying squads, led by executive magistrates, will carry out surprise inspections at examination centres. District administrations have also been empowered to impose prohibitory orders around centres to prevent unlawful gatherings and external interference.

With comprehensive security arrangements and administrative oversight in place, the authorities aim to conduct the examinations in a fair and transparent manner across the state.

