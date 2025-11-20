Assam: HSLC, HS Exams from February 10 & 11, 2026

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The dates of the HSLC and HS examinations, scheduled to be held in 2026, have been announced. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the dates of the exams in a post on his handle on X. The HSLC exam will begin on February 10 and the HS exam on February 11, 2026, the CM’s post said.

As per the schedule published by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division I, the HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will begin on February 10, 2026, and will continue until February 27, 2026. However, ASSEB has not declared the examination schedule for the practical subjects, which will be issued in due course, ensuring adequate time for schools and students to prepare accordingly, the Board stated.

According to ASSEB Division II, the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will commence on February 11, 2026, and continue until March 16, 2026. The practical examinations are scheduled from January 27 to February 7, 2026, to be conducted in each institution where students were registered during the 2024–25 academic session.

Online filling of forms for both exams is still going on. For HSLC exams, the filling of forms online will continue until November 21, 2025, during the extension period. As for HS final exams, the process started on October 22 and will continue until November 25, 2025.

