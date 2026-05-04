Assam HSLC Results 2026: 174 Schools Record Zero Pass Rate, 12 Districts Below Average Performance

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The success rate of a whopping 174 schools in the state – 140 private and 34 government and provincialised ones – is zero in the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examinations. This is not all. The performance of as many as 135 schools—67 private, 68 government, and provincialised ones—ranges from 1 percent to 10 percent in this year’s HSLC exam. With the government initiating action against them, the fates of these schools hang in balance, and so do those of their students.

A question that arises here is: do these schools operate to shape the students’ future or to spell disaster?

The overall pass percentage in this year’s HSLC exam is 65.62 and the Dima Hasao tops the list with an 83.23 success rate, followed by Sivasagar with 84.08 and Dibrugarh with 78.46.

As many as 12 districts in the state performed below par, i.e., below the average success rate in the HSLC exam this year. The 12 districts are Cachar (49.13%); Bongaigaon (49.62%); Dhubri (50.02%); Hailakandi (51.81%); Morigaon (57.97%); Sonitpur (56.02%); Hojai (59.96%); Majuli (59.46%); South Salmara (39.23%); Biswanach (61.16%); Goalpara (62.04%); and Nagaon (63.57%).

According to the HSLC-2026 result gazette, the district-wise number of government schools with zero success rate are Barpeta (2), Cachar (6), Dhubri (3), Dhemaji (3), Goalpara (2), Hailakandi (1), Jorhat (3), Kamrup (1), Kokrajhar (1), Lakhimpur (1), Morigaon (1), Nagaon (3), Nalbari (1), Dima Hasao (1), Sivasagar (3), Sonitpur (1) and Hojai (1).

The district-wise numbers of private schools with zero success rate are Barpeta (4), Bongaigaon (4), Baksa (6), Biswanath (4), Charaideo (1), Chirang (2), Cachar (17), Dhubri (5), Darrang (3), Dhemaji (5), Dibrugarh (8), Goalpara (2), Golaghat (4), Hailakandi (4), Jorhat (5), Kamrup (7), Karbi Anglong (4), Sribhumi (2), Kokrajhar (3), Lakhimpur (4), Majuli (4), Morigaon (4), Nagaon (2), Nalbari (5), Dima Hasao (2), Sivasagar (3), Sonitpur (8), Tinsukia (3), Udalguri (3), Kamrup-M (11), and Hojai (1).

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