Assam: IIT-Guwahati’s Dean of Academic Affairs Prof. KV Krishna Quits

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Succumbing to the massive protests of students, the Dean of Academic Affairs of IIT Guwahati, Prof. KV Krishna, publicly announced his resignation from the post on Tuesday night.

Following the recent death of a student at a hostel in IIT Guwahati by suicide, the students of the institution mounted a massive protest, which continued over two days. The protest came to an end on Wednesday after a meeting between the members of the Students’ Gymkhana Council and the director of the institution. The protest began after the discovery of the body on Monday, with protesting students alleging academic pressure and mental harassment from the administration of the institution as the cause of the incident.

During a four-hour-long meeting with the students, IIT Guwahati Director, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, assured the students that the four members of the institution’s administration would be resigning within a week.

In an official statement, IIT Guwahati acknowledged the distress caused by the recent tragic death of a student on campus. The statement said, “It acknowledges the deep distress caused by the recent unfortunate incident of a student death on campus and understands the concerns of the student community. The well-being of everyone remains our top priority, and we are fully committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all.”

The statement also said that five steps are being taken with immediate effect to avoid such incidents in the future. These include enhanced wellness services, peer support networks, reviews of safety protocols, awareness initiatives, and open communication channels.

The statement added, “While understanding and acknowledging the concerns of the students, it is crucial to prioritize academic continuity and maintain a peaceful campus. Therefore, we request all to refrain from protests and return to their classrooms. By focusing on their studies and utilizing the available support resources, we can collectively work towards a more positive and productive learning environment.”

Also Read: Assam: IIT-Guwahati student commits suicide, students staged protest (sentinelassam.com)