Assam: State receives 34% less rainfall

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Despite heavy rainfall in the past few days in Assam, the state has still received 34 per cent less than normal rainfall in this monsoon till August 28.

From June 1 to August 28, as many as 25 districts of Assam recorded 'deficient' rainfall, and one district, South Salmara, recorded 'large deficient' rainfall with 89 per cent less than normal. The 25 districts that received deficient rainfall are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sribhumi, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri, and West Karbi Anglong.

Only eight districts received normal rainfall, and one district received 'large excess' rainfall in Assam so far.

In the past 24 hours, Dhemaji received the highest rainfall of 9 mm in the state. On August 28, Guwahati City (ARG) and Guwahati City (AWS) received 7 cm of rainfall each. IMD predicted that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in Assam.

