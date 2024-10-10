Assam: IMD Predicts Inclement Weather During Durga Puja

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: If the predictions of the IMD (India Meteorological Department) have anything to go by, Assam and other states in the Northeast are set to experience inclement weather during the Durga Puja.

The Durga Puja began with the installations of the goddess on the day of Sasthi today, when the state witnessed rainfall in different areas. Guwahati witnessed rainfall last night.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati of the IMD, the current meteorological condition in the state is that a cyclonic circulation over East Assam and its neighbourhood persists and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft roughly along Longitude 93°E to the north of Latitude 25°N.

For October 10, IMD predicted very likely moderate rains at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura, and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Manipur.

IMD further predicted that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Northeast India during the next five days and isolated to scattered light rainfall over the region subsequent to the to the next two days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya up to October 11.

The maximum temperature was 32.5 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature was 25.1 degrees Celsius in Guwahati on Wednesday. Dibrugarh, on the other hand, recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius on October 9.

