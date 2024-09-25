IMD predicts rainfall in Assam, other Northeast states

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati city and three other towns of Assam broke the all-time record of maximum temperature in September on Monday when the afternoon shower gave Guwahati residents a respite to an extent. Compared to the past few days, the weather is comparatively pleasant in the state today. However, IMD (India Meteorological Department) predicted rainfall in Assam and some of its neighbouring states.

The IMD bulletin has predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on September 25 and 26 and over Arunachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on September 26.

The bulletin also predicted that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Aruanchal Pradesh during the next seven days from today; Assam and Meghalaya during September 24-29; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during September 24-27; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during September 25-28.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, of IMD said in its summary of weather observation published today that “under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Central Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Northwest Bay off north Andhra-south Odisha coasts. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height. The cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam & neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.’

Guwahati also experienced a spell of rainfall this afternoon.

Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 28.4 degrees Celsius in Dibrugarh, 30 degrees Celsius in Jorhat, and 30.4 degrees Celsius in North Lakhimpur on Tuesday.

