Assam: IMD sounds rainfall alert up to June 15 in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has predicted that Assam will experience high rainfall up to June 15 and heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain areas in the state. It has sounded an orange alert in Baksa and Barpeta districts on June 12, and in Dhubri, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Barpeta, and Baksa on June 13. The message that IMD sends to the people with an orange alert is ‘be prepared’, a red alert for ‘taking action’, and a yellow alert for ‘watch and be updated’.

The IMD issued its bulletin up to June 15 today regarding the enhancement of rainfall over Assam.

According to IMD, Guwahati Centre, the current meteorological conditions in Assam are that ‘an east-west trough runs from a cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh to Nagaland across Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and south Assam at 0.9 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood at 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. A trough in lower tropospheric westerlies, with its axis at 1.5 km above mean sea level, runs roughly along Longitude 86°E to the north of Latitude 22°N.

“Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal due to Sly/SW-ly winds in the lower lever, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam during June 11 to 15, 2024.”

District-wise prediction for June 12: Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon districts, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, Bajali, Tamulpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Karimganj districts.

Prediction for June 13: Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon districts, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Salmara Mankachar, Goalpara, Bajali, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Cachar districts.

