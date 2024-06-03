Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati predicts more rainfall in Assam till June 6

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, under the India Meteorological Department, on Sunday predicted more rainfall in Assam up to June 6. In a special alert for Monday, the Met Office predicted rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in some parts of the state and heavy to very heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in some parts of Kokrajhar, Dhubri, and Goalpara districts.

Regarding the weather pattern today, the IMD said, “Moisture incursions have taken place at lower levels from Bay of Bengal due to southerly and southwesterly winds. The cyclonic circulation over Arunachal Pradesh up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked. The trough from West Uttar Pradesh to west Assam across southeast Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.”

In its forecast for Monday, the IMD predicted that “Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places in Assam. Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places over Assam.” Also, ‘Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam.’

On Sunday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at Lumding with 36.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Silchar with 34.5 degrees Celsius and Guwahati with 33.8 degrees.

As of date, 564 villages in 13 districts still affected by floods

Districts of Hailakandi, Karimganj, Hojai, Dhemaji, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Morigaon, Cachar, South Salmara, Karbi Anglong West, Golaghat, Dima-Hasao affected.

A total population of 5,35,246 persons in the affected areas hit by the floodwaters

In the last 24 hours, 3 human lives were lost--two in Cachar and 1 in Nagaon district--while two persons went missing.

Kopili, Barak, and Kushiyara rivers were flowing above the danger level.

