Assam: Immigration Check Post Opened at Darranga in Tamulpur District

It will especially boost ties between people of Assam and Eastern Bhutan: Tshering Tobgay

Our Bureau

GUWAHATI/GORESWAR: In order to strengthen the ties between Assam and Eastern Bhutan, an immigration checkpoint (ICP) was inaugurated at Darranga in the Tamulpur district today in the presence of Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and union ministers.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhutan Prime Minister Tobgay said, "It is actually an Indian facility, but we in Bhutan see it as a Bhutanese facility, a joint facility, which will further boost trade, business, tourism, and people-to-people contact. It will also boost the strong ties of friendship between the people of India and Bhutan, especially the people of Assam and Eastern Bhutan."

The Assam Governor said, "The checkpost will lead to better ties between India and Bhutan, with Assam as the springboard for boosting Indo-Bhutan bilateralism. Considering the geographical proximity of Assam and Bhutan, the state is poised for a bigger role and can be used as a springboard for enhanced Indo-Bhutan bilateral ties. This check-post will ease travel, foster trade, cultural exchange, and strategic cooperation between the two countries."

Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India, Aditya Mishra, said, "This checkpoint will be a game changer for the eastern part of Bhutan and Northeast India. This is one of the important roads for Bhutan, especially for Eastern Bhutan. They are looking forward to connecting with the mainland India. This pivotal land port is positioned just 700 metres from the Bhutan border to enhance regional connectivity and economic growth."

The immigration check-post at Darranga is not only a commercial hub but also an immigration check-post. The check-post represents a strategic initiative to boost economic growth and regional connectivity, embodying the spirit of cooperation and mutual development.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalelaa, and others were present at the function.

