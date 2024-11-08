Assam: Discovery Club celebrates 25 years of service in Indo-Bhutan border

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Synchronizing with the celebration of 25 years of service, the Discovery Club of Kokrajhar in collaboration with the District Health Services and District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department successfully conducted a medical and veterinary camp at Ultapani Community Hall near Indo-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday.

This initiative aimed to provide essential health services to the community, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to public welfare and animal health. The camp witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including the District Veterinary Officer Dr. Tufan Basumatary and P. Bhaskar Narzary (professor ), a resource person from Kokrajhar Government College, along with esteemed doctors from District Health Services. Their involvement underscored the importance of community engagement and collaboration in health initiatives.

The District Commissioner of Kokrajhar helped the camp by deputing the District Malaria Officer to actively participate in the camp, ensuring that essential malaria prevention services were accessible to the public. This proactive approach highlighted the dedication to comprehensive health care for the community.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated doctors and their support staff for their priceless contributions and steadfast commitment to serving the community. Their hard work and professionalism made the camp a resounding success, benefiting countless individuals and animals”, the secretary of the Discovery Club, Kokrajhar Hareswar Brahma said. He said the Discovery Club will remain devoted to organizing similar events in the future, with the goal of improving healthcare access and promoting overall well-being in Kokrajhar.

Also Read: BCPL Observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 with Theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity”

Also Watch: