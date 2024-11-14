Assam: Implement Order on Pay Scale, Gauhati High Court to SSA

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court recently directed the Education Volunteers and Additional Education Volunteers, the petitioners in a case, to file fresh individual representations to the Mission Director, SSA, for implementing an earlier order regarding payment of minimum pay scale.

The single-judge bench of Justice Lanusungkum Jamir directed the petitioners to file their representations within two weeks by annexing an earlier order passed by a division bench of the HC on June 8, 2017.

The petitioners are the education volunteers and additional education volunteers of different non-residential special training centres in Kamrup (M) district. It was claimed by the petitioners that they were engaged in the years 2003-2004. The petitioners further claimed that they have completed more than 10 years of continuous service; however, they are still being paid a fixed remuneration of Rs. 6,500 till date.

The petitioners filed a writ petition in the HC, demanding that the minimum pay scale should be made applicable in their case. The division bench accordingly passed an order to that effect.

Pursuant to the order dated June 8, 2017 passed by the division bench, the association of the petitioners made representations on December 6, 2019 and July 13, 2021, praying for a minimum pay scale. However, no steps have been taken by the respondents till date; they complained.

After examining the materials available on record, Justice Jamir observed that no independent representations are made by the petitioners till date.

Accordingly, he disposed of the writ petition, directing the petitioners to file fresh individual representations before the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha Assam, within a period of two weeks from the date of the instant order. They were asked to annex a copy of the order dated June 8, 2017 passed by the division bench of the HC.

The order further said that, on receipt of the representations, the Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), will have to dispose of the same by considering the case of the petitioners in terms of the directions in the June 8, 2017 order passed by the division bench. Such exercise is to be completed within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the representations of the petitioners, it was stated.

Also Read: Assam: Only 26% of Schools hold Periodic Assessment Test in State