Consultancy Agency Engaged for DPR Preparation: Dispur to Gauhati High Court

Waterlogging in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In its additional affidavit filed before a division bench of the Gauhati High Court in connection with the PIL (14/2024) filed by North East Eco Development Society, the state government specifically mentioned that a consultancy service agency, Royal Haskoning DHV, has been engaged for the preparation of a GIS-based comprehensive drainage master plan and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Guwahati city. The government has further said that the work order has also been issued to the said agency on August 21, 2024.

It is further stated in the additional affidavit that an inception report, prepared by the service agency, has covered each and every aspect to deal with the menace of flooding in Guwahati city, particularly during the monsoon, in detail.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N. Unni Krishnan Nair, listed PIL for its next hearing after a week.

