Assam: Implement policy across state, says AJYCP

Land sale only to indigenous people within 5-km radius around xatras

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A meeting between the Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and 25 other ethnic organizations of the state adopted a resolution demanding that the Assam government’s land sale policy, which restricts land transactions within a 5-km radius of Barpeta and Bordowa Xatras to residents living in Assam for at least three generations, should be implemented across the entire state. This, they said, would ensure that land ownership remains with the indigenous people and does not pass into the hands of outsiders or doubtful citizens.

The AJYCP had the joint meeting with the representatives of 25 ethnic and community-based student organizations of Assam and discussed a whole lot of issues like the importance of community cooperation in resisting the interstate permit system, protecting the land rights of indigenous people, intensifying the movement against large hydropower dam projects proposed by the NHPC, and pursuing justice for the late artiste Zubeen Garg.

Presided over by AJYCP president Palash Changmai, the meeting took place at AJYCP’s headquarters in Chandmari in Guwahati today. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Changmai and general secretary Bizon Bayan said that in the current socio-political scenario, unity and brotherhood among Assam’s indigenous communities must be strengthened.

The meeting resolved to launch a united and multifaceted struggle to address the fundamental problems faced by each indigenous community of the state. The meeting also decided to stage a mass protest on November 4 in Guwahati under the joint initiative of all ethnic organizations to demand justice for Zubeen Garg.

The meeting also voiced strong opposition to the construction of large dams in the lower Assam regions, warning that they pose a grave threat to the lives and property of downstream residents. The organizations expressed full support for AJYCP’s upcoming “Obstruction Programme” at Gogamukh on November 7 and agreed to incorporate the issue of the interstate permit system into their respective future programmes to safeguard the rights of indigenous citizens. The meeting entrusted six representatives with the responsibility of maintaining communication with other organizations for this purpose.

The ethnic organizations whose representatives attended the meeting were the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union, All Assam Nath Yogi Students’ Union, Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, All Tiwa Students’ Union, All Bodo Students’ Union, All Rabha Students’ Union, All Assam Chaotal Students’ Union, All Assam Motok Yuba-Chatra Sanmilani, All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, All Assam Chutia Students’ Union, All Moran Students’ Union, Kalita Community Council, Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association, Adivasi Students’ Association, Goria Moria Desi Jatiyo Parishad, and others.

