Assam Inaugurates New Hub For Women And Child Development

Guwahati : In a significant stride towards gender equality and social progress, Assam has approved the establishment of a new Institute for Women and Child Development, aimed at promoting training, research, and capacity building in the sector.

The institute seeks to empower women, enhance their leadership and employment opportunities, and strengthen programmes that ensure the well-being and holistic development of children. It will serve as a centre of excellence, nurturing talent, innovation, and evidence-based policy research for sustainable social advancement.