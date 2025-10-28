Fake Doctor Arrested in Cachar; Police Seize Bogus MBBS Certificates

Silchar: In a late-night police operation on Monday, a fake doctor was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district, exposing yet another case in the growing chain of medical frauds in the region.

The accused, identified as Rahul Laskar, has been posing as a doctor at Body Health Care Clinic in Cachar. Police have seized fake MBBS certificates and other incriminating documents from his possession.

Officials stated that Cachar has increasingly become a hub for bogus doctors, with several similar cases reported in recent months. Authorities added that more arrests are likely as the investigation and crackdown continue.