Assam: India Metereological Department Predicts Hot and Humid Weather

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state is yet to get respite from the heatwave that has gripped different parts of Assam, and a fresh special bulletin was issued by the Regional Metereological Centre at Guwahati of the India Metereological Department (IMD) with the prediction of hot and humid weather conditions over Assam during the next 48 hours.

According to IMD, the current weather conditions in the state can be summed up as : Due to prevailing mainly clear to partly cloudy sky conditions during daytime and high solar isolation, the maximum temperatures are likely to be more than 35 degrees Celsius at a few places over Assam, which are above normal by 4°C to 5°C over plains of some of the districts of Assam during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature was recorded today at Lumding with 39 degrees Celsius, North Lakhimpur with 38.6, Dibrugarh with 38.7, Tezpur with 38, and Guwahati with 37.9 degrees Celsius. Silchar also recorded a high of 38 degrees.

The IMD today predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to be between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius in West Assam, 35 to 37 degrees in Central Assam, 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in Northeast Assam, and 34 to 36 degrees in South Assam.

The MD assessed the impact of the heat as tolerable for the general public but with slight health concern for vulnerable people like infants, the elderly, pregnant women, and sick people. IMD has suggested people wear light-weight, light-coloured, loose cotton clothes; cover the head or use a hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours; drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration; and farmers and workers may avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the peak hours. The advice is 'do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles' and that rallies or gatherings need to be monitored during peak hours of the day.

Also Read: Assam: School timings rescheduled for heatwave in state (sentinelassam.com)